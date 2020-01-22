Parma man wanted for stealing 7 cartons of cigarettes and is wanted by 7 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is hunting for 43-year-old Christopher Rose, AKA Bubba, on several charges.
Rose is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing $300 and/or 7 cartons of cigarettes.
He’s currently wanted by the sheriff’s department on charges of breaking and entering, petty theft, criminal damaging or endangering.
Rose is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority, Brooklyn Height, North Olmsted, Medina, Cleveland, Wadsworth and Parma Police.
Rose’s first charges with the Cuyahoga County date back to 2000, and should be considered dangerous.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
