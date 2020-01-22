Plea hearing for Cuyahoga County Corrections officer accused of attacking an inmate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Corrections officer accused of spraying a restrained inmate with pepper foam has a plea hearing on Wednesday.
Idris-Farid Clark is charged with interfering with civil rights, unlawful restraint, tampering with evidence, perjury, intimidation, tampering with records, unauthorized use of property extortion and intimidation.
He allegedly sprayed an inmate with pepper foam after the inmate had been placed in a restraint chair in July of 2018.
And, then in August of 2019, he allegedly threatened other Cuyahoga County Corrections officers to “testify on his behalf at trial to the lack of training we received and how the jail is ran.”
In the court documents, Clark threatened to release the videos if other officers didn’t testify on his behalf.
