Poll: President Trump faces uphill climb in 2020 in four key states including Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Baldwin Wallace University poll just released predicts President Trump faces an uphill climb in the 2020 presidential election to win four key Midwest states, including Ohio.
Here in Ohio if the election was held today, about 44% of people polled would vote for the Democratic party’s candidate. About 39% would vote for the president and the rest are undecided.
Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are in the spotlight this year.
These states flipped from Democrat to Republican in the 2016 Presidential election.
19 News focused on three main findings of the first Baldwin Wallace University Great Lakes Poll.
Respondents across all four states 'almost certain' to vote *against President Trump led those 'almost certain' to vote for Trump by margins of 10-20 points.
But about one in 10 say their vote could be decided by the Democratic Party's nominee.
Women are more likely to say they are 'almost certain' to vote against Trump, and men show higher support for the President.
The economy is the number one concern for voters who responded to the survey.
Health care and security come in next as issues that matter the most.
According to the poll, President Trump gets high marks for his handling of the economy, but many disapprove of his handling of health care.
This is the first of four surveys led by Baldwin Wallace this year, in partnership with Oakland University in Michigan and Ohio Northern University.
The polling will continue through the November election.
