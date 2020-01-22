Reward offered: Fugitives from Tennessee believed to be hiding in Akron area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement agencies from multiple states are trying to track down two fugitives who may be hiding out in the Akron area.
Police say 45-year-old Michael Lewis and 36-year-old Amber Tidwell are the two suspects seen on surveillance stealing $16,000 worth of new tires from a Franklin, Tenn. metal storage facility on Dec. 26, 2019.
Lewis and Tidwell may be driving a blue, older model Ford pickup truck with an extended cab. The truck has a St. Louis Cardinals sticker on the driver’s side window.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ location should call police immediately. Police are offering a cash reward for information on their whereabouts.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.