Reward offered: Fugitives from Tennessee believed to be hiding in Akron area
Michael Lewis and Amber Tidwell (Source: Franklin, Tenn. police)
By Chris Anderson | January 22, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:15 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement agencies from multiple states are trying to track down two fugitives who may be hiding out in the Akron area.

Police say 45-year-old Michael Lewis and 36-year-old Amber Tidwell are the two suspects seen on surveillance stealing $16,000 worth of new tires from a Franklin, Tenn. metal storage facility on Dec. 26, 2019.

Lewis and Tidwell may be driving a blue, older model Ford pickup truck with an extended cab. The truck has a St. Louis Cardinals sticker on the driver’s side window.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ location should call police immediately. Police are offering a cash reward for information on their whereabouts.

