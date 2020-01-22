Strongsville priest in court for 21 child porn charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville priest will be arraigned Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on 21 charges; including, one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, 19 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of sexual performance using a minor.
Father Robert McWilliams was taken into custody on Dec. 5, 2019 at his Strongsville church, St. Joseph.
Agents with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went to the church and searched his living and office spaces and confiscated laptops, cell phone and iPad.
McWilliams also has a case pending before the Geauga County Grand Jury, where he is charged with one count of sexual performance using a minor.
Geauga County prosecutors said in May of 2018, McWilliams allegedly solicited materials from an underage person.
