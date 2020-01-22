3 teens arrested for beating, robbing man in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three teens accused of knocking a man unconscious before robbing him have been arrested by Cleveland Police, according to juvenile court records.
Police say it was the social media post 19 News helped to circulate that led officers to identify the suspects.
Jonathan Smith saw all the commotion on Chatham Avenue last Wednesday after the attack.
Surveillance pictures show three young teens running away. Because they’re minors, we’re not identifying them.
Court documents 19 News obtained show the boys are just 15 and 16 years old.
“I’m not surprised,” Smith said. “I mean, that’s what’s happening out here right now. These young people out here are just doing what they want to do.”
Police say the public helped lead officers to the suspects.
On Monday investigators posted the surveillance pictures of the crime to social media, asking for the community’s help.
Now, with all three teens in juvenile detention, Smith and his neighbors are relieved.
“I would hope they [explicit] get caught. Excuse my language, but I was hoping they would get caught, because I wouldn’t want it to happen to me," Smith said.
According to court records, at least one of the teens has been in trouble with the law before.
All of them are due back in court in mid February.
