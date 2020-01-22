2 teens now charged in deadly chase that killed a 13-year-old East Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 15-year-old boys are now charged in the December fatal crash which killed a 13-year-old girl in East Cleveland.
According to court records, the second teenager arrested is believed to be the driver.
Cleveland police said the teenagers carjacked a woman at the Target on W. 117th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.
The chase ended when the teens crashed into Tamia Chappman, 13.
Chappman was on the sidewalk in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues.
The 6th grader at Superior Elementary was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both boys face several charges; including, murder and aggravated robbery, and are locked up in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.
