2 teens now charged in deadly chase that killed a 13-year-old East Cleveland girl

2 teens now charged in deadly chase that killed a 13-year-old East Cleveland girl
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Tullos | January 22, 2020 at 11:48 AM EST - Updated January 22 at 11:48 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 15-year-old boys are now charged in the December fatal crash which killed a 13-year-old girl in East Cleveland.

According to court records, the second teenager arrested is believed to be the driver.

Cleveland police said the teenagers carjacked a woman at the Target on W. 117th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2019 and then led police on a chase into East Cleveland.

The chase ended when the teens crashed into Tamia Chappman, 13.

Tamia Chappman, 13, died when suspects involved in a chase with Cleveland police crashed into her on an East Cleveland sidewalk.
Tamia Chappman, 13, died when suspects involved in a chase with Cleveland police crashed into her on an East Cleveland sidewalk.

[ Cleveland police release body cam footage moments after carjacked vehicle kills innocent teenager ]

Chappman was on the sidewalk in the area of Lakefront and Euclid Avenues.

The 6th grader at Superior Elementary was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ Candelight vigil held for Tamia Chappman ]

Both boys face several charges; including, murder and aggravated robbery, and are locked up in the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.