Tickets for Picasso exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Art go on sale in April

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art announced ticketing information for the upcoming Pablo Picasso exhibit.
Cleveland will be the only North American city to host “Picasso and Paper,” a display of more than 300 pieces highlighting the artist’s work with paper throughout his life.
Tickets go on sale to the public on April 22 at 9 a.m.
“Picasso and Paper” can be viewed from May 24 to Aug. 23.
Cleveland Museum of Art members can begin reserving tickets on Monday, April 20 at 9 a.m.
