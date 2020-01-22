Tickets for Picasso exhibit at Cleveland Museum of Art go on sale in April

Artist Pablo Picasso poses in his studio in Vallauris, France, Oct. 23, 1953. (AP Photo) (Source: AP)
By Chris Anderson | January 22, 2020 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art announced ticketing information for the upcoming Pablo Picasso exhibit.

Cleveland will be the only North American city to host “Picasso and Paper,” a display of more than 300 pieces highlighting the artist’s work with paper throughout his life.

Girl in a Hat with Her Hands Clasped, Paris, autumn 1921. Pablo Picasso
Tickets go on sale to the public on April 22 at 9 a.m.

[ How to purchase or reserve a ticket for 'Picasso and Paper' ]

“Picasso and Paper” can be viewed from May 24 to Aug. 23.

Cleveland Museum of Art members can begin reserving tickets on Monday, April 20 at 9 a.m.

