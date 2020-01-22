Winner comes forward to claim $375 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Mentor Giant Eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Lottery announced on Wednesday that the winner of the $375 million Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.
According to lottery officials, the jackpot was claimed by a trustee of “The Great Hope Trust.”
Winning numbers: 22, 30, 53, 55, 56, 16
The cash option was selected, which means the payout will equal $182,555,782 after 28 percent of state and federal taxes are collected.
The ticket, which is the largest Ohio Lottery prize ever won, was purchased on Dec. 17, 2019 at the Tyler Boulevard Giant Eagle location.
