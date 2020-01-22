18-year-old Garfield Heights bank robbery suspect found hiding in a dumpster

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are in custody after robbing a bank Tuesday afternoon.
Garfield Heights police said both suspects entered the US Bank at 5695 Turney Road around noon and robbed the bank at gunpoint.
After the robbery, the suspects fled in a silver car.
Garfield Heights officers spotted the vehicle on Oakpark and after a short chase, police said the vehicle slid to a stop in a front yard on E. 139th.
Officers said both suspects then fled on foot.
The 16-year-old male was arrested a short distance from the crash site.
Colione Coker, 18, was arrested hiding in a dumpster behind a business on South Industrial Avenue in Maple Heights.
Police said the gun and a backpack containing the stolen money was also recovered.
Coker is charged with aggravated robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business.
Charges are pending against the 16-year-old.
