Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $38 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share.
The industrial products company posted revenue of $833.4 million in the period.
Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 per share.
Applied Industrial Technologies shares have declined nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.
