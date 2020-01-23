Bishop Nelson Perez leaves Cleveland announced as the archbishop of Philadelphia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nelson Perez, the leader of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, was named the archbishop of Philadelphia.
The Vatican made the official announcement at 6 a.m.
Perez, who succeeded Richard Gerard Lennon, was installed as the bishop in Cleveland in 2017.
The decision to appoint Perez was made by Pope Francis.
Perez would replace Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who has served in the Philadelphia archdiocese since September 2011.
He is now the third Latin American archbishop in the U.S.
