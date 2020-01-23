Bishop Nelson Perez leaves Cleveland announced as the archbishop of Philadelphia

“I am especially grateful to the priests, deacons, consecrated religious and all the faithful of the Diocese of Cleveland and, needless to say, my senior staff and all who work with me at the diocese for their help over the past two and a half years in continuing to advance the mission of the Church in the diocese with great passion and dedication. I will never forget the kindness and faithfulness of the people of the Diocese of Cleveland.”

Archbishop Nelson J. Perez,