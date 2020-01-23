Bishop Nelson Perez leaves Cleveland announced as the archbishop of Philadelphia

By Randy Buffington | January 23, 2020 at 6:12 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 6:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nelson Perez, the leader of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, was named the archbishop of Philadelphia.

The Vatican made the official announcement at 6 a.m.

Perez, who succeeded Richard Gerard Lennon, was installed as the bishop in Cleveland in 2017.

“I am especially grateful to the priests, deacons, consecrated religious and all the faithful of the Diocese of Cleveland and, needless to say, my senior staff and all who work with me at the diocese for their help over the past two and a half years in continuing to advance the mission of the Church in the diocese with great passion and dedication. I will never forget the kindness and faithfulness of the people of the Diocese of Cleveland.”
Archbishop Nelson J. Perez,

The decision to appoint Perez was made by Pope Francis.

Perez would replace Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who has served in the Philadelphia archdiocese since September 2011.

He is now the third Latin American archbishop in the U.S.

