Buffalo looks to extend streak vs Kent State

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo's Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.DOMINANT DANNY: Danny Pippen has connected on 31.9 percent of the 113 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.