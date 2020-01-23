Cleveland police: Up to 30 loaded firearms stolen when 64-year-old man’s house ‘ransacked’ during burglary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a burglary on the city’s East side in which the suspects were able to steal a man’s firearms and pain medication.
Detectives responded to the 64-year-old man’s home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Buckeye Road on Wednesday after he reported that his property was broken into through the side glassdoor.
The victim showed officers footprints that led to his backdoor, saying it appeared several trips were made back and forth from his house to a car that was likely backed in, according to the Cleveland police report.
Police described the inside of the man’s home as “ransacked.”
According to the police report, the homeowner inventoried the items that were stolen, which include:
- 20 to 30 loaded firearms, including high-powered revolvers, sawed-off shotguns, and submachine guns
- 3 swords
- An unknown amount of ammunition
- Numerous bottles of prescription pain medication, including Morphine
- Jewelry
- Computer equipment
- 2 televisions with screens 65 inches or larger
The man said the suspects stole the entire gun safe, which weighs over 200 pounds, that he took control of from his sister when her husband died years ago, according to investigators. He could not find the key to the safe anywhere in his house after the burglary.
Investigators asked the man who knew about the gun safe. He said only his nephew was aware of the safe, but added that a female friend was over the night before.
The burglary victim told police that the woman would normally wake him up before leaving in the morning, but noted it was odd that she did not do so during the recent visit. He also added that she knew when the man would be away from his house on the night of the burglary.
Evidence was located outside of the home, including the man’s jewelry box and medical cards, which police hope they can gather fingerprints off of. A Mercedes-Benz floor mat was also found nearby.
Police are hoping to review surveillance video from a nearby academy that may have captured the suspects breaking into the house.
This is a developing story.
