Cleveland sports scene gets it’s gala

The Indians have done everything under the Dolans but win the World Series. Only the Cavaliers have been able to finish it off and bring a championship to Cleveland. Former Cav Daniel “Boobie” Gibson did not play on that team, and was not even in Cleveland, but sure acted like a Clevelander on that fateful night. “When I saw them win that championship in 2016, I cried," said Gibson. He was at the Awards as a celebrity guest.