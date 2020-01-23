Cleveland sports scene gets it’s gala

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One thing to expect at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards is the unexpected. Like former Browns defensive tackle Phil Taylor, who has not played on the team since 2014, showing up. “I’m chilling, living the Cleveland life.” said the former first round pick. He’s never left.
Others leave, but love to come back. Former Cavaliers point guard Mark Price is one of them. “I always had a special relationship with the city and the fans here. They were always so good to me and my family. It’s always fun to come back and see everybody," said Price. The Cavaliers legend was there as a celebrity guest.
The emcee of the event also used to call Cleveland home, ESPN’s Mike Golic. “Just to be able to come home, see family, see friends, you can not beat it." Golic expertly handled the call of the evening as the host. Brother of Browns great Bob Golic, Mike had an eight-year career with Houston, Philadelphia and Miami.
The Male High School Athlete of the Year went to Bay Village soccer player Kyle Cusimano. Strongsville softball player Kirsten Eppele took home the award in the Female category. Mount Union wrestler James Jordin and Michigan basketball player Naz Hillmon were Male and Female Collegiate Atheltes of the Year. Stipe Miocic won Professional Athlete of the Year while Skylar Scarnecchia won the Courage Award. Scarnecchia is an eight grader from Champion Township. She is an amputee who overcame soft tissue cancer to still compete in sports.
The big award of the night went to the Dolan family. They have owned the Indians for two decades and were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. “It’s great recognition for my entire family, particularly my father,” said Indians Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan. “We’ve been at this a long time and it’s nice to have the community say ‘job well done.’”
The Indians have done everything under the Dolans but win the World Series. Only the Cavaliers have been able to finish it off and bring a championship to Cleveland. Former Cav Daniel “Boobie” Gibson did not play on that team, and was not even in Cleveland, but sure acted like a Clevelander on that fateful night. “When I saw them win that championship in 2016, I cried," said Gibson. He was at the Awards as a celebrity guest.
Will the next parade come in 2020? Because the calendar just turned, so technically this is “next year,” and isn’t “next year” always Cleveland’s year?
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.