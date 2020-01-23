Fatal crash investigation underway in Stark County after woman walking in roadway was hit by car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was hit by a car and killed while walking in the roadway on Wednesday evening.
Deputies responded to Justus Avenue SW near Lawndell Road SW in Sugarcreek Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call for reports of a pedestrian-involved crash.
Investigators learned that 29-year-old Bryttny Tucker was hit by a vehicle while walking southbound in the roadway.
Tucker was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.
