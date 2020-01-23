Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns could be nearing the end of their search for a general manager. Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton interviewed with the team for a second time Wednesday and appears to be the front-runner. He's the only candidate to meet twice so far with the Browns. Paton has a built in advantage since he spent 13 years working in Minnesota with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the Vikings' offensive coordinator this season. Stefanski did not campaign for his former colleague and didn't say if the Browns will interview more candidates.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers center Ante Zizic is sidelined indefinitely after experiencing dizziness and other vertigo-like symptoms. The team said Zizic has been diagnosed with a vestibular condition. The 23-year-old Croatian has been nauseous and dizzy and the Cavs are going to rest him to further evaluate his symptoms. He's averaging 4.3 points and 3.4 rebounds in his third season with Cleveland. Also, Cavs rookie swingman Dylan Windler had successful surgery Tuesday on a lower leg stress reaction suffered before training camp. The No. 26 pick is out for the rest of this season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3. Bjorkstand broke the tie with a top-shelf shot over the shoulder of Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit with 5:38 left in the game. Bjorkstrand recorded his second two-goal game in a row since missing 13 games with a rib/oblique injury. Seth Jones and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Blue Jackets, who go into the All-Star break and their NHL-required winter break 16-2-4 since Dec. 9. Merzlikins won his fifth straight start.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — No. 7 Dayton took the court with its highest ranking in 52 years and pulled away against St. Bonaventure. Jalen Crutcher matched his career high with 23 points and Obi Toppin had four dunks during an 86-60 victory. The Flyers moved into the Top 10 this week for the first time since December 1967, when they were ranked sixth. Crutcher went 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. Toppin had 18 points and nine rebounds. The Bonnies were coming off their most lopsided loss of the season 91-63 at VCU. Jaren English led the Bonnies with 17 points.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Freshman KyKy Tandy scored a season-high 18 points, Naji Marshall also had 18 and Xavier snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-57 victory over Georgetown. Tyrique Jones recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Musketeers. Mac McClung led Georgetown with 19 points. Freshman Qudus Wahab scored nine points for the Hoyas, who have lost five of seven.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jarron and Jaevin Cumberland combined for 37 points, leading five into double-figure scoring as Cincinnati defeated Temple 89-82 with a late surge. Jarron Cumberland scored 22, making 13-of-14 at the free-throw line, Jaevin Cumberland added 15 points. Quinton Rose led Temple with 26 points and Nate Pierre-Louis scored 22, both season-highs. A J.P. Moorman free throw gave the Owls a 72-71 lead but Cincinnati's Tre Scott dunked with 2:42 remaining as the Bearcats closed on an 18-10 run. Jarron Cumberland scored 14 of the last 18.