Man severely burned in downtown Cleveland blaze; firefighter also hospitalized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old man suffered severe burns in an apartment fire Wednesday night in downtown Cleveland.
He was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, and was listed in critical condition, according to Cleveland Fire Department Lt. Mike Norman.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital, and was listed in stable condition, Norman said.
The fire broke out at 1380 East 13th St. around 7:30 p.m.
The building’s sprinkler system helped to extinguish the fire.
it’s not yet known what sparked the flames, and authorities are investigating.
