Masked gunman strikes again, robs Willoughby Dollar General at gunpoint

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities suspect a masked gunman, who robbed a Dollar General on Tuesday night, is responsible for at least three other East Side stickups.
According to Willoughby Police, the man stormed into the Euclid Avenue discount store at 8:40 p.m., stuck a gun in a teller’s face and demanded cash from the register.
He was wearing gray sweat pants, a black or dark colored hooded jacket, and black and white tennis shoes with red laces
No one was injured during the heist.
Police suspect the man also robbed a Marathon in Perry, a BP in Parkman and a Dollar General in Chardon.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Krejsa or Detective Knack at the Willoughby Police Department, at 440-953-4210.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.