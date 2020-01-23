Masked gunman strikes again, robs Willoughby Dollar General at gunpoint

Masked gunman strikes again, robs Willoughby Dollar General at gunpoint
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is urged to contact Willoughby police detectives at 440-953-4210. (Source: Willoughby Police)
January 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 8:39 PM

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities suspect a masked gunman, who robbed a Dollar General on Tuesday night, is responsible for at least three other East Side stickups.

According to Willoughby Police, the man stormed into the Euclid Avenue discount store at 8:40 p.m., stuck a gun in a teller’s face and demanded cash from the register.

He was wearing gray sweat pants, a black or dark colored hooded jacket, and black and white tennis shoes with red laces

No one was injured during the heist.

Police suspect the man also robbed a Marathon in Perry, a BP in Parkman and a Dollar General in Chardon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Krejsa or Detective Knack at the Willoughby Police Department, at 440-953-4210.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.