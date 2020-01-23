Newborn baby found in trash can at Hiram College, was alive at birth, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The infant found in a trash can inside a Hiram College dorm last October, was alive when he was born, Hiram police said on Thursday.
Cleaning crews found the newborn baby on Oct. 18, 2019 in a bathroom at the Whitcomb residence hall, which houses freshman students.
The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
“II’s sad. It’s shocking. Words are really inadequate. Really, we’re in shock," said Hiram College President Dr. Lori Varlotta.
Varlotta added the college’s dorms are locked, so there shouldn’t be anyone in the restrooms that’s not a student.
At this time, there have been no charges filed against the mother.
