Prosecutors track down parents accused of not paying thousands in child support

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a search to find wanted criminals, 19 News got the chance to show a behind the scenes effort to track down wanted criminals.
Investigators went door to door searching for parents who aren’t paying and owe money to the kids they should be supporting financially. These are moms and dads who haven’t paid child support in more than six months or owe more than $5,000.
“Our number one goal is to get people to pay their child support," explained Summit County Prosecutor, Sherri Bevan Walsh.
