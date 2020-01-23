Report: Cleveland Bishop Nelson Perez could soon become the archbishop of Philadelphia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nelson Perez, the leader of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, could soon be named the archbishop of Philadelphia, according to 19 News sources.
Ken Gavin, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, has confirmed that a press conference will be held Thursday at 10 a.m., but he wouldn’t discuss the specifics surrounding the media event.
Perez, who succeeded Richard Gerard Lennon, was installed as the bishop in Cleveland in 2017.
Perez would replace Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who has served in the Philadelphia archdiocese since September 2011.
Chaput announced last year that he would step down.
If Perez is selected to fill the post, he would be only the third Latin American archbishop in the U.S.
According to church law, the decision to move Perez would be made by Pope Francis.
19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Catholic Diocese for comment on the reports.
The Vatican will make the official announcement on its website at 6 a.m. EST on Thursday.
Return to WOIO for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.