Stark County man pleads not guilty to shooting his dog in the face

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon man accused of shooting his own dog in the face pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Massillon Municipal Court Thursday.
Kevin James Fishburn is charged with one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals and is out on a $2,500 bond.
A resident was able to grab Zeus and take it to the Soehnlen Veterinary Clinic on Beth Avenue SW in Navarre for emergency care.
Deputies tracked down Fishburn and he told them he took Zeus to southern Stark County to walk on public hunting grounds on Jan. 14, when Zeus began to get aggressive.
Fishburn said he shot the dog because “he feared for his own safety.”
Fishburn added he thought the dog was dead, so he took off the collar and left the area.
Zeus has recovered from his injuries.
Fishburn will be back in court on Jan. 29.
