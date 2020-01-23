Sunny Side Up: Ohio high school basketball players challenging tranfer eligibilty after alleged bullying by coach

Three St. Thomas Aquinas transfer students are challenging the OHSAA over eligibility. (Source: WOIO)
January 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 9:35 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Three student-athletes at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville are hoping a last-ditch legal challenge will allow them to finish their senior season, despite the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) denying a waiver request.

The players transferred after claiming their coach at nearby GlenOak High School bullied and verbally harassed them.

3 HS girls who transferred after dealing with 'bully' coach, are fighting to keep playing basketball

For the three girls, who have played together since seventh grade, the possibility of an abrupt end to their season is difficult to handle.

“To finally have the full role of being a leader, it’s a big deal,” said Erica Warren. “Seeing that come to an end earlier than it’s supposed to has been really hard.”

