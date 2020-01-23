Young woman shot in broad daylight dies at Akron City Hospital; gunman at large

January 22, 2020 at 10:56 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 11:02 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers converged at Eastland and Bethany avenues on Wednesday after a 27-year-old woman was shot near the intersection at about 4:15 p.m.

The woman’s boyfriend rushed her to Akron City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police say the woman got out of a car, and began arguing with a suspect who pulled a gun and opened fire.

She was hit in the upper body, and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The scene of the fatal shooting. (Source: Google Maps)

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld until the family is notified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

