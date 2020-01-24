Brazen ‘porch pirate’ caught stealing packages in broad daylight from South Euclid home (video)

On Thursday January 23rd, 2020, SEPD took two reports of a "Porch Pirate" stealing packages along with two reports on January 22nd. These reports were on Cedar, Verona, Grosvenor, and East Antisdale. The "porch Pirate" in two of them is described as a younger black male wearing a black sweatshirt with a NASA logo on the front. He is driving a white 4 door sedan. If you have any information please call the SEPD tip-line at 216-691-4285.