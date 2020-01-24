Brazen ‘porch pirate’ caught stealing packages in broad daylight from South Euclid home (video)

Package theft suspect in South Euclid (Source: South Euclid police)
By Chris Anderson | January 24, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 2:48 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can identify a suspect seen stealing packages from a South Euclid neighborhood.

Detectives took two reports of package thefts from a porch on Jan. 22 and two more on Jan. 23.

The packages were taken from homes on Cedar, Verona, Grosvenor, and East Antisdale in South Euclid.

A door camera caught the younger male approaching a porch. At the time, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a NASA logo on the front. He pulled up in a white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

