Brazen ‘porch pirate’ caught stealing packages in broad daylight from South Euclid home (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can identify a suspect seen stealing packages from a South Euclid neighborhood.
Detectives took two reports of package thefts from a porch on Jan. 22 and two more on Jan. 23.
The packages were taken from homes on Cedar, Verona, Grosvenor, and East Antisdale in South Euclid.
A door camera caught the younger male approaching a porch. At the time, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a NASA logo on the front. He pulled up in a white four-door sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.
