Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt stopped for speeding with traces of marijuana in the car
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) before an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Source: Jason Behnken)
January 24, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 5:21 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt found himself in trouble with the law this week behind the wheel in Rocky River.

According to police, the running back was stopped for speeding on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Cleveland Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt stopped for speeding with traces of marijuana in the car (Source: Rocky River Police Department)

According to the police report, the officers smelled an odor of marijuana from the vehicle which prompted a search.

“Small amounts of marijuana” found in three different locations of the car were seized for evidence.

Previously Hunt was suspended from the NFL for assaulting a woman at The Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland.

