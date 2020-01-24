Cleveland Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt stopped for speeding with traces of marijuana in the car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt found himself in trouble with the law this week behind the wheel in Rocky River.
According to police, the running back was stopped for speeding on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
According to the police report, the officers smelled an odor of marijuana from the vehicle which prompted a search.
“Small amounts of marijuana” found in three different locations of the car were seized for evidence.
Previously Hunt was suspended from the NFL for assaulting a woman at The Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland.
Return for more details on this developing story.
