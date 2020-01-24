Cleveland police chief asks city: Let your officers know you appreciate the work they do

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland Division of Police had a Promotional Ceremony Friday morning to promote 14 officers.
Eleven officers were promoted from patrol officers to sergeant, and three sergeants were promoted to the rank of lieutenant.
“It means we have a new crop of supervisors to manage officers, to counsel them, support them so they can deliver better services,” Chief Calvin Williams said.
Family and friends packed into the council chambers at city hall to support the officers being promoted.
Williams had one ask of the city.
“I want to thank the citizens of this city, they are supportive of the Division of Police in general, when I am out there I get a lot of kudos from folks,” Williams said. “I need those folks to tell an officer, a firefighter, an EMT — thank you. That would be my ask for the the citizens of this city."