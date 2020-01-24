Cleveland Clinic takes extra step in screening patients to prevent spread of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A respiratory infection, known as the “2019 Novel Coronavirus,” has made its way to the United States.
As a precautionary measure, the Cleveland Clinic said an extra step is being taken for incoming patients in hopes of preventing coronavirus from spreading.
The first case of the pneumonia-like virus in the United States was identified in Washington state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement on Tuesday.
Symptoms of the infection, which can be spread by both animals and people, include a cough, fever, and other respiratory issues.
“The coronavirus is one of the causes of the common cold, but this novel coronavirus, meaning one that has not been seen before, was attributed to a lot of cases of upper respiratory tract infection, and some pneumonias were reported,” Cleveland Clinic Dr. Steven Gordon said.
Health experts say the best way to prevent the spread of a respiratory virus, such as coronavirus, are to wash your hands cover your nose and mouth when coughing.
“Cough into a tissue, if not, cough into your sleeve, and use good hand hygiene,” Dr. Gordon added. “Obviously, if you’re feeling not well, don’t go to work, whether it’s something that’s extremely contagious or not.”
At least 830 people have been hospitalised in Asia with coronavirus symptoms.
Scientists from the National Institutes of Health are currently working on a vaccine for the virus.
