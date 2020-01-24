UPDATE: Cleveland Public Library leadership and union employees ratify agreement to avoid strike

SEIU District 1199 and the Cleveland Public Library come to terms after protracted negotiation

UPDATE: Cleveland Public Library leadership and union employees ratify agreement to avoid strike
File photo
By John Deike | January 23, 2020 at 11:51 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 9:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fed up Cleveland Public Library employees threatened to strike on Feb. 4, after weeks of failed union negotiations with the library’s leadership.

Union librarians, clerks, custodians and other CPL workers said layoffs, safety concerns and increased workloads factored into their decision to pursue a strike.

However, the employees will not hit the picket line as they and library officials have agreed upon and ratified a contract.

The Cleveland Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a special session Thursday at noon in the Louis Stokes Wing, 10th floor board room to review and approve the ratified contract.

Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.