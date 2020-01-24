UPDATE: Cleveland Public Library leadership and union employees ratify agreement to avoid strike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fed up Cleveland Public Library employees threatened to strike on Feb. 4, after weeks of failed union negotiations with the library’s leadership.
Union librarians, clerks, custodians and other CPL workers said layoffs, safety concerns and increased workloads factored into their decision to pursue a strike.
However, the employees will not hit the picket line as they and library officials have agreed upon and ratified a contract.
The Cleveland Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a special session Thursday at noon in the Louis Stokes Wing, 10th floor board room to review and approve the ratified contract.
