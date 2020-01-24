Disabled Willoughby woman says Lyft driver left her lying in the snow

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A disabled woman is furious because she claims her Lyft driver left her lying in the snow.
Patricia Kirner says she had called for a ride through her insurance company, but instead of sending a car equipped to handle disabled people, they sent a Lyft driver.
She says the driver refused to help her, and she slipped and fell in the snow.
Kirner fell off a roof four years ago, and ever since then she’s been fighting to get back to normal but she needs help and can’t drive herself. Kirner says she prearranged the Lyft through her insurance company care source.
“I asked her kindly to get out of the car because she was able bodied to open the door and she just looked at me and I said, ‘Please, can you help me?’" Kirner recalled.
She says the driver finally looked like she was going to get out of the car and help.
"I went to step back and I slipped and fell,” Kirner said. “She closed the door and goes, 'I ain't helping you now,' closed the door, I said. 'Excuse me!' she said, 'I ain't helping you now,' pulled back out of the driveway and took off."
Kirner says she laid in the snow not sure what to do.
“My head was going like this, and I just laid there crying.”
Kirner eventually was able to get to her phone to call her friend for help.
"Absolute hell nightmare,” Kirner said shaking her head.
Kirner went to the hospital and has possible complications with her spinal injury. She is going to see a spinal surgeon this week.
Kirner says she plans on taking legal action.
Lyft offered the following statement to 19 News:
CareSource sent 19 News the following statement:
“Provide A Ride is investigating this complaint. All complaints are reviewed with members who are contacted for additional information and then provided a resolution. We value each and every CareSource member and are hoping to have a complete understanding of the situation when the investigation is complete.
At CareSource, we value our members’ health and well-being and provide enhanced benefits, such as transportation to appointments. As a leader in quality of Medicaid Managed Care Plans in Ohio, we take all member concerns seriously and work diligently with our transportation providers to ensure members’ needs are met."
