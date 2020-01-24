Fairport Harbor’s The Pompadour Bar dishes delectable cocoa almond stuffed dates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Small plates and tapas dominate the menu at The Pompadour Bar and Tapas in Fairport Harbor.
Chef Rusty came by the Nature’s Best Kitchen to cook with Jen Picciano.
He shared his recipe for cocoa almond stuffed dates.
Cocoa almond stuffed dates
Ingredients (4 people)
- 16 med. to large medjool dates
- 1 link Spanish-style chorizo (Cut into thirds, and julienned)
- 1 bunch of green onion (cut into small rounds)
- 1 cup of crumbled goat cheese
- 1 quarter stick of butter
- 1 cup of cocoa almonds
- 4 Tbs. extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Cut each medjool date in a half moon, keeping a hinge intact, remove pit and replace with 2 cocoa almonds and reseal.
- Add butter and oil to skillet and over medium high heat cook until butter starts to melt.
- Just as butter begins to melt add the stuff dates to the skillet.
- When butter is completely melted but before it begins to brown, add chorizo, swirl in pan and immediately place in oven for five to seven minutes.
- Remove from oven and arrange dates on platter, poor pan sauce over dates and top with chorizo, goat cheese and green onion.
- Serve warm.
