Father arrested after 3-year-old boy shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Initial reports indicate a 3-year-old boy shot himself after he picked up a gun Thursday night on Cleveland’s West Side.
The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
The incident occurred at 3267 West 38th St., and the father of the child was arrested on weapons charges.
Officers are posted at the scene and the hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.
The boy is expected to make a full recovery.
