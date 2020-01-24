Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE BANKRUPTCY
Opioid victims can begin filing claims against Purdue Pharma
The federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma set a June 30 deadline to file claims against the company. That includes governments, entities such as hospitals and, for the first time, individuals with personal injury claims. There is no guarantee that people who became addicted to opioids or their families would receive any money, and the judge emphasized that those claims would be open only to people who believe they were harmed by Purdue. Purdue plans to spend $23.8 million to advertise the deadline, an unusually large amount to notify potential creditors in a bankruptcy case.
CHINA-OUTBREAK-OHIO ADVISORY
Ohio says new virus cases must be reported immediately
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio health department is ordering that any cases of the dangerous new virus from China be reported to the state immediately. So far, there have been just two U.S. patients diagnosed and none in Ohio. The state's health director issued the directive Friday and says she wants to make sure Ohio’s public health system is prepared. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in coming days.
CANDIDATE-DATING SITE
Ohio GOP asks candidate to withdraw over dating site account
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party has asked a state House candidate to withdraw from the March primary because he had an account on an online site that encourages extramarital affairs. GOP Chairwoman Jame Timken said Friday that candidate Joe Dills exercised “a gross lack of judgment.” Dills is in a three-way primary for a seat representing Clermont County, just east of Cincinnati in southwest Ohio. Dills said he was single in 2013 when he signed up with Ashley Madison, but that he never used the site to meet anyone and is embarrassed. His current wife says she supports his continued candidacy.
MISSING WOMAN-OHIO
Body found by investigators seeking missing Ohio woman
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A body was found Friday in a state park reservoir where investigators were searching for a missing Ohio woman. Authorities had not yet said whether the body found at Buck Creek State Park, in Clark County, might be that of LaTricia Bass-Jefferies, of Dayton. Bass-Jefferies was last seen Saturday after she took another woman to Springfield. Her husband reported her missing Sunday. His car was pulled from the lake at the state park Thursday. The Highway Patrol said they are currently investigating a traffic crash and that they've so far found no signs of foul play.
HOUSING VIOLENT OFFENDERS-OHIO
Prison agency seeks high-security facility replacements
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio prison system says it wants to replace or renovate some of its high-security prisons because of changes in the types of inmates behind bars. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says more low-security inmates are being housed outside of prison at the same time more violent inmates are being sent to prison, and for longer terms. The department has asked lawmakers to fund a study on building a new high-security facility or renovating a current one as soon as 2023. The agency says current high-security beds are functionally obsolete, creating security risks and challenges in providing inmate programming.
AP-US-JUDGE-HOMOPHOBIC-LETTERS
Ohio judge apologizes for writing homophobic letters in '90s
MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — A northwest Ohio judge is apologizing for homophobic letters-to-the-editor he wrote to his college newspaper in the 1990s. Maumee Municipal Court Judge Dan Hazard told Toledo news outlets he's got “zero excuse” for the letters to The Lantern at Ohio State University and he's sorry for the pain they have caused. A 1992 letter suggested gay people who had contracted AIDS deserved the life-threatening condition. A 1993 letter begged the homosexual community “to keep your AIDS to yourselves.” The head of an LGBTQ rights organization said the words are "still deeply harmful to our community.” Hazard has been a judge since 2017.
COUNTY JAIL-CLEVELAND
Ex-guard pleads guilty in assault of inmate at Ohio jail
CLEVELAND (AP) — A former corrections officer at a troubled county jail in Cleveland has pleaded guilty to charges related to the assault of a female inmate strapped to a restraint chair in July 2018. Authorities say 32-year-old Idris-Farid Clark and another corrections officer assaulted the woman and that Clark then grabbed the woman by the hair and sprayed pepper foam on her face. Clark pleaded guilty Friday in a Cleveland courtroom to attempted felonious assault, extortion and unlawful restraint. He was accused of intimidating a co-worker by claiming he had incriminating videos he'd release if the co-worker didn't testify for him.
VICE SQUAD INVESTIGATED
2 ex-vice squad officers fired over porn actress arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The city of Columbus has fired two police officers and disciplined two others over their handling of the 2018 arrest of porn actress Stormy Daniels at a strip club. Daniels was arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer following a performance but the city attorney's office dropped charges within hours. The officers actions led to multiple lawsuits against the city and indirectly to the eventual disbanding of the city's vice squad. Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus issued the order Thursday to fire the officers. The Fraternal Order of Police promised an appeal on their behalf.
HIGHWAY OVERDOSE
Police ready charges after couple with baby OD's along I-75
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman will be charged criminally once they're released from a hospital, after they overdosed just off an interstate highway in Ohio with a baby on board. Moraine police said the couple was found Thursday inside a pickup truck pulled off Interstate 75 near Dayton. Their infant daughter was in the backseat. The pair was transported to a local hospital. Once released, police said they would face several charges including drug possession, inducing panic and child endangering. Authorities said the scene caused a highway back-up and at least one accident. The child was released to a relative.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-UNSECURED DATA
Privacy firm finds unsecured cannabis patient information
SEATTLE (AP) — An internet privacy firm says it was able to access personal information of more than 30,000 medical marijuana patients, recreational pot customers or dispensary employees in several states. The privacy firm was searching for unsecured data online and says the database has now been secured. The privacy firm, vpnMentor, said in a report posted on its website that Seattle-based software firm THSuite had failed to encrypt or secure the data, which was stored in the cloud. THSuite did not return an email seeking comment Thursday.