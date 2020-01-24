Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio prison system says it wants to replace or renovate some of its high-security prisons because of changes in the types of inmates behind bars. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says more low-security inmates are being housed outside of prison at the same time more violent inmates are being sent to prison, and for longer terms. The department has asked lawmakers to fund a study on building a new high-security facility or renovating a current one as soon as 2023. The agency says current high-security beds are functionally obsolete, creating security risks and challenges in providing inmate programming.