New body camera footage shows Cleveland police chase moments after hoax Amber Alert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body camera footage showing the moments after a police chase in December 2019.
An Amber Alert was issued on Dec. 27 for a stolen car reported with a child still inside.
Police chased the vehicle and after it crashed found there was never a child inside at all.
An Amber Alert cancellation notice from the city stated the mother lied to police about the abduction in the hopes that officers would quickly find and recover her stolen 2008 Saturn Vue.
Police scoured the city for the suspects, and after a pursuit and short foot chase, they were caught along East 133rd Street on Friday evening. The suspects crashed the Saturn in the chase, leaving it heavily damaged.
19 News’ Kelly Kennedy stopped by the mother’s East side Cleveland home to get her side of the story.
“Why are you here? And then you’re all talking about a hoax and all of that s**t! Can you get the f*** off my porch? I don’t even know how y’all know where I live at or none of that,” the mother said.
“Police gave us that information,” Kennedy told the woman.
“So why are you here?” the woman demanded.
"I want to know if you filed a false police report,” Kennedy replied.
"It’s not true,” the woman yelled.
"So, your son was in the car?” Kennedy asked, several times.
"It’s not true,” the woman kept repeating.
“Well, was your son in the car when it was stolen?” asked Kennedy one last time.
The woman then shut the door.
