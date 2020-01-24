A new law would prohibit anyone underage from entering a bar or brewery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee held its first hearing on a bill that would prohibit anyone under 21 from entering a bar or brewery in Ohio.
The Senator who proposed it, Tina Maharath, said the bill is to curb underage drinking.
As it stands now, individuals under 21 can drink if they are with a parent or guardian, although many bars and restaurants have policies against it.
A representative from Maharath’s office told 19 news the purposes is to close the loophole.
The representative also said it’s original intent was not to ban all people under 21, like families and large groups.
It’s in the amendment process and they hope for a final bill that will pass banning all people from drinking under 21.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.