Ohio bill would make extensive netting mandatory at minor and major league ballparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Legislation was introduced on Thursday, which, if passed, would require netting at all minor and major league ballparks in Ohio.
Ohio House Bill 479 states that netting would need to be installed along the first and third baselines, from the end of the dugout to the outfield foul poles.
The netting would need to be set up no later than April 1, 2021.
The bill was introduced following several severe foul ball injuries, that made both local and national headlines.
Last May, Dina Simpson--a mother from Chardon--was blinded in her right eye after she was struck by a line drive at a Lake Erie Captains game.
Linda Goldbloom, 79, was killed by a foul ball on Aug. 25, 2018 at Dodger Stadium, according to The Washington Post. It was the first time in nearly 50 years that someone had died from a foul ball injury.
In September 2017, a toddler was slammed in the head by a 105-mph foul line drive at Yankee Stadium. She suffered multiple facial fractures, and bleeding on the brain.
