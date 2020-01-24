Police search for 11-year-old girl reported missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help identify and locate an 11-year-old girl missing in Cleveland.
Love Harris was reported missing just after midnight on Friday, according to the Cleveland police report.
The girl’s mother told police that she “confronted her daughter” earlier on Thursday about her recent behavior, not coming home from school, and going to a boy’s house. The sixth-grader then became upset and tried to fight her, police reported.
The mother left to pick up her son. When she returned to her Arlington Avenue house at 5:30 p.m., Harris was not there.
Harris is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She may have noticeable acne scars on her cheeks and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants, a pink headband, and a yellow jacket.
Anyone with information about Harris’ location is asked to call police immediately.
