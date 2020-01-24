Tech support scams on the rise as impostors pretend to be companies like Apple

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of Ohioans are getting fake calls that look legit, warning you about your computer.
It’s part of something called a “tech support scam.”
“We were out running errands Saturday, and we come back and there were six recorded messages on the voicemail,” explained one man.
That man received more than 20 of these messages in one weekend alone.
The messages are part of a nationwide scam.
The FTC calls them tech support scams.
In one scam targeting Apple customers, the impostors use caller-ID spoofing techniques to look like they’re actually calling from an Apple store.
Last year, there were more than 500 reports of tech scams report nationwide. The BBB Scam tracker shows 200 of those were in Ohio alone.
It’s not just phone calls.
Consumers are also getting pop-up ads.
The FTC says victims are giving scammers their passwords to gain access to their computers.
“You would never let a stranger into your house. Don’t let one into your computer. If you get a pop-up, don’t click on a link. If you get a phone call from someone that says your computer security is at risk, don’t listen to them,” encouraged an FTC investigator.
If you get a pop up or phone call like this, you can report it to the FTC. Or call the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad at 216-443 SCAM.
