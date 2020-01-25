Brook Park woman’s quick thinking helps police arrest group of teen thieves

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A local woman takes the law into her own hands. It all started when a bunch of teens stole her iPad. Her quick thinking helped police put them behind bars.
Jennifer is an artist and gymnastics coach by day and a crime fighter by night.
“A lot of people messaged me on Facebook after this happened saying I got my things recovered because of the bust,” said Jennifer, who wanted her identity protected because the case is still open.
Jennifer says she had stopped at a Speedway at about midnight to get gas after a gymnastics competition.
“I pulled up to pump five there weren’t many cars there and I saw this group of about five kids in a car, she said. “I saw them drive up to me, they just kind of glared I didn’t think anything of it.”
She says the next thing she knew a woman pulled up next to her and told her the teens had just opened her door and stole her bag.
“My heart dropped,” Jennifer said. “I was not expecting any of that to happen because my back was literally turned for ten seconds.”
She reported the crime to Middleburg Police. When she got home she realized she could track her i-Pad’s movements from her phone via the Findmyiphone app. The next day she went out with her parents to see if they could find the silver Toyota and get the police a license plate number.
“We drove past them,” she said. “We saw three of them sitting in the car. They were all ducking their heads down.”
She called the police with the plate and they told her it belonged to a red Chevy.
“So now we were dealing with fictitious plates and stolen merchandise,” said Jennifer.
She says police told them to go home.
“They said what we were doing was pretty risky,” she said. “They said it was a bad area and we really shouldn’t be doing this. We did take into account that they could possibly be armed at least one if not more.
Jennifer and her parents planned on going home, until they realized the iPad was very close to them so they continued to track them.
“We eventually stopped them at a shell gas station all the way in Brook Park and we saw that the iPad was stopped at the Shell but we could not see the car, we were looking for the silver Toyota and then we stopped to look for the plate instead of the car and then we saw it on a different green Chevy,” she explained.
So they called 911.
“We’re like we got them! We’re not letting them out of our sight now.”
Jennifer says they followed the teens to the Red Roof Inn in Middleburg Heights, right across the street from the gas station where she was robbed.
“About 5 police cars made like a half circle around the car and that’s when they took all the kids inside and then they had them put their hands up against the wall.”
Jennifer says police arrested five teens for a slew of thefts.
“I think they might be mixed up in something bigger,” she said. “I find it kind of hard to believe that this could just be a bunch of teenagers. There’s about like 100 cases or more of stolen phones, stolen purses, one was actually at the same speedway just a week ago from a car of the same description.”
Jennifer says 11 people were already able to get their phones back after the teens were busted.
