Euclid Police searching for suspects who stole $500 worth of food from apartment vending machine

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department said officers need help identifying the two suspects responsible for stealing $500 worth of candy, chips, and pastries from a vending machine.
According to police, the male suspect kicked and damaged the vending machine to get the food out at 2:13 a.m. on Friday.
The vending machine is located in the basement of Harbor Crest Apartments on Lake Shore Blvd, according to police.
Call the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234 and reference Officer Kotlar’s report #20-00497 if you can identify the suspects or have any other information on this crime.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.