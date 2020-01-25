Great Lakes Brewing Co. brewpub closing until mid-February for renovations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are brewing at the Great Lakes Brewing Co. brewpub!
After nearly 32 years, the historic brewpub will be undergoing “an exciting new refresh” that GLBC said will expend the kitchen, renovate the dining spaces, and breathe new life into the place while still preserving the history and uniqueness of their Ohio City home.
While GLBC is keeping details of the renovations under wraps, the company is telling customers to expect “new looks, new flavors, and new experiences.”
These renovations will cause the brewpub to be closed from Jan. 26 - mid-February.
However, the brewery will still be up and running while the rest of the space is under construction.
While brewery tours will not be available until Valentine’s Day, the brewery Tasting Room will be hosting events that are open to the public.
GLBC said Fatty Wagon rides to Cavs games will also be unavailable for trips to Cavs games during the renovation process so it can get its own “little TLC, too.”
During the brewpub refresh, your favorite GLBC beers will still available to buy in the gift shop, which is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
