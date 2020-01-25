Kopp, Northwestern host Ohio State

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: K. Wesson is averaging 14 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Kopp, who is averaging 13.3 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 41.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last five games. He's also made 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.