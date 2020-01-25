Lorain Police release new surveillance footage of man accused of breaking into Slovak Club

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lorain Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a male suspected of breaking and entering the Slovak Club on 2915 Broadway Ave.
Police said the Slovak Club was broken into at approximately 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 8.
According to the Lorain County CSI, the suspect supposedly hangs around the area of Broadway Avenue and 28th Street.
Call Detective Gray at 440-204-2148 if you recognize this man in the photos below shared Lorain County CSI:
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.