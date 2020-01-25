Lorain Police release new surveillance footage of man accused of breaking into Slovak Club

Lorain Police release new surveillance footage of man accused of breaking into Slovak Club
Lorain Police searching for male who broke into Slovak Club (Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj | January 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 5:16 PM

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Lorain Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a male suspected of breaking and entering the Slovak Club on 2915 Broadway Ave.

Police said the Slovak Club was broken into at approximately 1:54 a.m. on Jan. 8.

According to the Lorain County CSI, the suspect supposedly hangs around the area of Broadway Avenue and 28th Street.

Lorain Police release new surveillance footage of man accused of breaking into Slovak Club

Call Detective Gray at 440-204-2148 if you recognize this man in the photos below shared Lorain County CSI:

Lorain Police searching for male who broke into Slovak Club (Source: Lorain County CSI)
Lorain Police searching for male who broke into Slovak Club (Source: Lorain County CSI)
Lorain Police searching for male who broke into Slovak Club (Source: Lorain County CSI)
Lorain Police searching for male who broke into Slovak Club (Source: Lorain County CSI) (Source: Lorain County CSI)

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.