Northeast Ohio weather: Light snow Saturday night into Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite temperatures topping out in the low 40s today, colder air aloft has allowed for light snow to fall in some parts of the area today.
As temperatures drop below freezing tonight, any moisture moving in will fall as light snow, with that trend continuing into Sunday.
Most areas will see a few inches of snow fall, with higher totals in the snowbelt. The ground is still fairly warm, so most of the snow will stick on grassy surfaces and higher elevations.
Lake effect snow will continue into early next week for the snowbelt.
Looks quiet through the work week next week with above normal highs near 40 degrees by the end of the week.
