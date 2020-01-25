Northeast Ohio weather: Wintry mix on tap for Saturday, snow showers on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a rainy Friday, we’ll have to keep a chance of rain showers in the forecast for tonight.
Rain will come in waves through the overnight hours.
Temperatures will remain above freezing tonight, so all precipitation will stay in the liquid form.
For Saturday morning, expect scattered, light rain showers and temperatures around 40° early on.
Rain may mix with snow from time to time.
Temperatures will fall during the day Saturday.
We’ll be in the 30s during the afternoon.
Rain will change to snow during the afternoon and evening hours.
Accumulation will be light, on the order of an inch or less.
Expect additional snow showers on Sunday.
Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid-30s.
