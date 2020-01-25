Painesville police arrest alleged attempted murderer on same street as the Oct. shooting he was wanted for

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Painesville Police Department confirmed the 24-year-old man charged with attempted murder was apprehended by officers and U.S. Marshals on the same street that he allegedly shot a 24-year-old man back in Oct.
According to police, the victim was shot in the abdomen in the 500 block Lawnview Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Police identified the suspect as Brandon Lee Noble on Oct. 15, and warned the public on Facebook that he was armed and dangerous.
After what the Painesville Police Department called a “lengthy investigation" by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to find Noble, he was arrested at approximately 2:24 p.m. on Thursday in the same block of Lawnview Avenue where the shooting happened, according to the report.
Police said Noble was charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.
He was arraigned in Painesville Municipal Court on Friday and is being held on a $10 million bond, according to the report.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.