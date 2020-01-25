Parma Heights woman with multiple previous felony warrants arrested after eviction notice turned to SWAT situation

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An eviction notice for a Parma family turned into a SWAT situation when the woman with multiple previous felony warrants was hiding in the crawl space of the attic on Saturday, according to Parma Heights Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt.
After about four hours, that woman was arrested and will spend the night behind bars, according to the chief.
Chief Steve Scharschmidt said officers arrived on scene around 3 p.m. to serve an eviction notice to three residents of a home on Queens Highway and Snow Rd.
The residents are a man and a 33-year old woman who are married, and the husband’s uncle, according to the chief.
According to the chief, the woman has multiple previous felony warrants.
Chief Scharschmidt said when police went inside, the husband claimed his wife was not home.
However, the uncle let officers know the wife may be hiding in the crawl space of the attic, according to the chief.
The chief said officers called for the SWAT team to assist on the scene when they found weapons and ammunition inside the home.
The husband was taken to the hospital with high blood pressure, and the uncle left the house without incident, according to the chief.
Chief Scharschmidt said the woman was found in the attic crawl space and taken into custody around 7:15 p.m.
She will be taken to Parma Jail and could be charged with obstructing justice, according to the chief.
The husband could also be facing charges, according to Chief Scharschmidt.
The chief said the uncle will not be facing charges.
According to the chief, the couple has a 7-year-old child who was safe with their grandma during the incident.
