Report: San Fran trying to keep Woods from joining Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last weekend word broke that the Browns had a leading candidate to be their defensive coordinator, they just had to wait for San Francisco to be done playing so they could hire Joe Woods. Woods is a defensive assistant with the 49ers, but worked with Kevin Stefanski for years in Minnesota.
Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports that the 49ers are trying to keep him from jumping ship.
Woods is currently San Francisco’s defensive backs coach and pass-game coordinator. The 49ers allowed 169.2 passing yards per game this season, the fewest allowed by a team since the New York Jets gave up 153.7 in 2009.
Woods was also the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos from 2015-2018. In 2014 he was an assistant in Oakland where he crossed paths with Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie. Carrie met with reporters at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards and raved about his time with Woods. “He got the best out of me at a really young age,” Carrie said. “He really shaped me up to the person I am today. He gave me a lot of nuggets throughout the season I was with him on how to learn and how to be a pro and the things that went into it.”
The Browns will have to wait till February 3rd to get Woods to sign on the dotted line, that is if San Francisco does not convince him to stay.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.