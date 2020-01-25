Report: San Fran trying to keep Woods from joining Browns

Woods was also the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos from 2015-2018. In 2014 he was an assistant in Oakland where he crossed paths with Browns cornerback T.J. Carrie. Carrie met with reporters at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards and raved about his time with Woods. “He got the best out of me at a really young age,” Carrie said. “He really shaped me up to the person I am today. He gave me a lot of nuggets throughout the season I was with him on how to learn and how to be a pro and the things that went into it.”