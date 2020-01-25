Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press | January 25, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 6:53 PM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belmont Union Local 62, Richmond Edison 48

Centerville 53, Clayton Northmont 44

Cols. Independence 69, Cols. Whetstone 36

Elyria Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 33

New Matamoras Frontier 80, Bridgeport 48

Sylvania Southview 60, Cols. Beechcroft 42

Youngs. Boardman 67, Farrell, Pa. 47

Jared Sullinger Play by Play Classic=

Dublin Coffman 64, Cols. Africentric 47

Newark 59, Whitehall-Yearling 52

Plain City Jonathan Alder 59, Reynoldsburg 34

Thomas Worthington 67, Cols. Northland 38

